RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RH to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.54.

NYSE RH opened at $335.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $354.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.58.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 1.13%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after buying an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,736,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $24,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RH by 58.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

