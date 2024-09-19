SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.87) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGRO. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered SEGRO to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.80) to GBX 985 ($13.01) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 930 ($12.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.87) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 986.50 ($13.03).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 878.40 ($11.60) on Monday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 949 ($12.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,182.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 898.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 890.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is -13,333.33%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

