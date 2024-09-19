SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.3 %

LEDS opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 44.37%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

