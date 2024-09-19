Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Senior Officer Martin Malek Buys 12,000 Shares

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Spartan Delta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.92. The stock has a market cap of C$680.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.2986497 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.