Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $6,726,282.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,511,354.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $115,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,792.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $6,726,282.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,511,354.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,701 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 157,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,114,000 after acquiring an additional 354,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth $9,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. Squarespace has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -928.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

