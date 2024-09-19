Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $812.0 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.000 EPS.

SCS stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Steelcase news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,861. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

