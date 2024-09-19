Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director James Augustus Manzi Sells 5,000 Shares

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total value of C$464,583.48.
James Augustus Manzi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50.
Stella-Jones Trading Down 2.0 %
SJ opened at C$90.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$91.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.07. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1-year low of C$61.94 and a 1-year high of C$98.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.50.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
