StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
AMS stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.