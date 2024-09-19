StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

