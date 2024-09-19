StockNews.com Lowers RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
RGCO opened at $21.63 on Monday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
