Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Standpoint Research increased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.25.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:SCR opened at C$27.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.22. The stock has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$37.69.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of C$992.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$978.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Strathcona Resources will post 4.0757143 EPS for the current year.

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources

In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$152,500.00. Also, Director Navjeet Dhillon acquired 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.