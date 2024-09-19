Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Streamline Health Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

