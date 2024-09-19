Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOLFree Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.10 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

