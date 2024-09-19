Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

TBPH opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $402.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 999,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at $74,186,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

