Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $119,093.34 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,768,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,934,291.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $21,595.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,667.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $84,799.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $294.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 30.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

