Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$25.51 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$27.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.2219355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.