United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $675.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $977,443,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,089,000 after buying an additional 27,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $332,349,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI stock opened at $773.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $715.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.31. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $801.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

