UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.00 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

