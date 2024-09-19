Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.45.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.17. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

