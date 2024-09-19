Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $66.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

