Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Xometry alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Xometry

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $78,018. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 134.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 864,454 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 87.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 276,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 100.0% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.