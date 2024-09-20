Actuate Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACTU) Quiet Period To Expire on September 23rd

Actuate Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 23rd. Actuate Therapeutics had issued 2,800,000 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $22,400,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Actuate Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Actuate Therapeutics stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Actuate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $156.51 million and a PE ratio of 54.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Equity Cof Lp Bios bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd S. Thomson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,184,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Cof Lp Bios purchased 500,000 shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,259,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

