Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.38 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.