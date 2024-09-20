Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.38 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.