Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 123,093 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

