ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 24th

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGRO opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

