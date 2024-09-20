American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMH. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.81 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

