AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
AMREP Price Performance
Shares of AMREP stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. AMREP has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 million, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.87.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at AMREP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $9,505,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in AMREP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMREP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
