Analysts Set Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target at $34.07

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.07.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Onestream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
OS stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Onestream has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.63.
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
