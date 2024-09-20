Analysts Set Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target at $34.07

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Onestream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last ninety days.

OS stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Onestream has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

