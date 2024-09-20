Andrew Macritchie Sells 22,850 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.89, for a total value of C$271,597.39.

Andrew Macritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

TSE SKE opened at C$12.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$12.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skeena Resources ( TSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). On average, equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.96.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

