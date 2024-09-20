Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.