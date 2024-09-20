Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATH. ATB Capital increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.36.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

ATH opened at C$5.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$3.36 and a 52-week high of C$5.72.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.7400821 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 259,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. Also, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 259,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

