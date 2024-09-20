B. Riley Boosts RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target to $4.50

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RF Industries

RF Industries Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.