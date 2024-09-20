B. Riley Boosts RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target to $4.50

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RF Industries
RF Industries Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.