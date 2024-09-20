Barclays Increases Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $150.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.75.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $134.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,715 shares of company stock worth $200,507 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

