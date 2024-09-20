Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 158 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

LON BEG opened at GBX 101 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.61. The company has a market cap of £159.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is presently 40,000.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.