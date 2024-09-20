BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

NYSE BHP opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

