BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
BioAtla Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.02.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.
