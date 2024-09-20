BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioAtla Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,099,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 143,521 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

Featured Articles

