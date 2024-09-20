Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target at $21.67

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.