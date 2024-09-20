Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) PT at $14.00

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SolarWinds by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,589,000 after buying an additional 508,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.29 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

