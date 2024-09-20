BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BurgerFi International Stock Down 13.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.
About BurgerFi International
