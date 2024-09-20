BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

