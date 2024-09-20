Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:NET opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.18) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,983.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.49.

About Netcall

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

