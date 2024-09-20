Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on the stock.
Netcall Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON:NET opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.18) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,983.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.49.
About Netcall
