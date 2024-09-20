Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $41.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.56. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

