Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $94.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

