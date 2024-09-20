Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

CLLS stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.09. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.83% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

