CIBC Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$19.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.50.

TCL.A stock opened at C$16.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.97. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$10.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

