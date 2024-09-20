Citigroup Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $207.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $178.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.77.

ASND stock opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

