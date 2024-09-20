CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

CNX Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

CNX opened at $30.04 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

