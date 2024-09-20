Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
