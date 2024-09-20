Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Context Therapeutics by 392.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,290,323 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 159.8% during the second quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,160,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.