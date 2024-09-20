Contrasting Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) & Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Modine Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -789.14% -63.54% -54.95% Modine Manufacturing 6.70% 24.92% 10.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Modine Manufacturing 0 0 4 0 3.00

Modine Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $138.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Modine Manufacturing”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $1.83 million 16.37 -$12.68 million N/A N/A Modine Manufacturing $2.45 billion 2.73 $161.50 million $3.03 42.08

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers. It also provides data center products consisting of IT cooling solutions, including precision air conditioning units for data center applications; computer room air conditioning and handler units; hybrid fan coils; fan walls; chillers; condensers; condensing units; and liquid cooling solutions for high-density computing, as well as replacement parts, maintenance service and control solutions for existing equipment and new building management controls and systems. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, such as radiators, condensers, engine cooling modules, charge air coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; cooling module generator sets; aluminum and stainless steel engine oil coolers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, liquid charge air coolers, transmission and retarder oil coolers, and chillers; battery thermal management systems, electronics cooling packages, battery chillers, battery cooling plates, coolers and casings for electronics cooling, and coolers for electric axles; and coatings products and application services. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

