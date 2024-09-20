CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Mizuho

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVI. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $26.50.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVI opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.49. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 47.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.