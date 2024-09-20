Daniel Leib Sells 2,881 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $201,756.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,262,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Leib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,004.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $71.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $6,041,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.5% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

