Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Delek US from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.27.

NYSE:DK opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Delek US has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.26%.

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after buying an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,806,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

